Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Down 1%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.88 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.90). 136,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 459,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.91).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.73.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is 1,111.11%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

Featured Articles

