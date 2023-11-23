Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.13

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $40.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,086,812 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

