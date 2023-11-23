Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $118,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,982,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,541,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

