Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,820,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,055,316. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,733,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after buying an additional 151,502 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,710,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,644,000 after purchasing an additional 654,278 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 88,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.