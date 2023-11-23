American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

