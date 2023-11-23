American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $58,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,702. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

