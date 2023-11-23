American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

