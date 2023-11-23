Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
