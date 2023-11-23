Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $182.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.