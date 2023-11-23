Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 23rd (AMGN, CBU, COLM, DRRX, ESLT, GOOGL, IP, LC, MTDR, NLY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 23rd:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
