Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 23rd (AMGN, CBU, COLM, DRRX, ESLT, GOOGL, IP, LC, MTDR, NLY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 23rd:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

