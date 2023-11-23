Analyzing Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Shanghai Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 171.42 $243.63 million $4.37 8.54 Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion N/A $286.01 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Shanghai Industrial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it is involved in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

