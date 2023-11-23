Ankr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.22 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $244.89 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02467401 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $21,183,591.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

