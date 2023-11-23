ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $142,045.59 and approximately $38.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 0% against the dollar.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

