Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $357.69 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $357.69 million and $10.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,271,590,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,367,626,060 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

