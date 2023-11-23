Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys 338 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $92.56.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

