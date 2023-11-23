Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 120,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 119,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cormark increased their target price on Atlas Engineered Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market cap of C$65.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of C$11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.1199143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

