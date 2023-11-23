AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 21,305,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,154,284. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

