Avalanche Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.75 or 0.00055497 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and $366.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,987,178 coins and its circulating supply is 364,954,268 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

