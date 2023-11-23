Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $183.33 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003154 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,773,886,005,346,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,777,943,632,930,752 with 143,969,247,273,018,624 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,223,656.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

