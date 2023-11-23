Band Protocol Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003733 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $189.75 million and $6.36 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 140,637,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,237,052 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

