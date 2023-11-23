Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) vs. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head to Head Comparison

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $754.91 million 2.93 $225.80 million $4.93 11.28 Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 1.61 $39.43 million $2.89 5.32

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Hawaii and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 2 2 0 0 1.50 Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 21.32% 17.30% 0.84% Civista Bancshares 21.95% 13.32% 1.26%

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases equity securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

