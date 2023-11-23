Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,560 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after acquiring an additional 344,759 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 3,997,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,913. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.