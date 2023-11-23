Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $154.67. 8,811,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. The company has a market cap of $416.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.91.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

