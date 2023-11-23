Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.68. 126,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

