Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 4,732,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,214.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24,923.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 53,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 318,113 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

