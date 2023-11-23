Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,310,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 365,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,151. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.