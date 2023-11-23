Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

