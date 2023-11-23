Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 156,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

