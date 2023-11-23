Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 251,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,489. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

