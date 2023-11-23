Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.76. 3,196,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,892. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

