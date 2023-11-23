Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.24. 289,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.