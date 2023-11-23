Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 8,128 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. 1,779,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

