Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 106,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 593,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 157,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

