Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 3,997,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

