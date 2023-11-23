Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,089 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.85. 506,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,128. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

