Belrium Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001722 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001206 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

