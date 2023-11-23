Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

