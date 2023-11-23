Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.30 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

BBY stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.