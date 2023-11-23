Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $225.33 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $134.76 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $225.33 or 0.00603648 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,327.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00125279 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020550 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000260 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,566,894 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.