BitShares Market Cap Reaches $31.64 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $444,791.16 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

