BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $439.73 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $28,407,429.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

