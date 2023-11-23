Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $972.00. 3,375,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $846.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

