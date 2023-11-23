Bubblefong (BBF) Price Hits $0.16

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $26.87 million and $550,286.93 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bubblefong has traded 131.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,969,679 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

