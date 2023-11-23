Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-3.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.