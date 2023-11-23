California First Leasing Corp Invests $595,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

California First Leasing Corp purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,127,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 82,186 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,942. The firm has a market cap of $511.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

