Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
