Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON MBH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 349,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.88. The company has a market capitalization of £76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.28).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

