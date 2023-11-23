CannabisCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.84 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $317,408.63 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,354.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00186598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00604016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00447862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00050781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00125256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

