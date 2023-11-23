CEEK VR Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $36.86 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04578716 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,632,217.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

