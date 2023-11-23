Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 27th

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, November 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 27th.
Cheer Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 339,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,182. Cheer has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.52.
About Cheer
