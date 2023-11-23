Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 27th

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, November 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 27th.

Cheer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 339,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,182. Cheer has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

About Cheer

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

