Cheer Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 27th (NASDAQ:CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 27th.
Cheer Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 339,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,182. Cheer has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
About Cheer
